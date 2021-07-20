Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,070,000 shares, an increase of 29.0% from the June 15th total of 2,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 683,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Hercules Capital in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on Hercules Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.11.

NYSE:HTGC traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.08. The stock had a trading volume of 15,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.80. Hercules Capital has a 52 week low of $10.57 and a 52 week high of $17.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.55.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 113.37%. The business had revenue of $68.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.68 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.13%. This is an increase from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is currently 92.09%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 738.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

