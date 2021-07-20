Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.83.

HCCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,710,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,038,000 after buying an additional 7,343 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,136,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,823,000 after buying an additional 54,681 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 968,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,283,000 after purchasing an additional 350,922 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 941,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,556,000 after purchasing an additional 270,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC boosted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 854,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,188,000 after purchasing an additional 44,707 shares during the last quarter. 62.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCCI opened at $27.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.87. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $34.91. The stock has a market cap of $654.61 million, a PE ratio of 50.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.24.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.18. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $105.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.20 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

