Heritage Financial (HFWA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd. Analysts expect Heritage Financial to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $60.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.67 million. On average, analysts expect Heritage Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ HFWA opened at $22.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Heritage Financial has a 52-week low of $17.39 and a 52-week high of $30.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.53. The firm has a market cap of $805.61 million, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.02%.

In other news, EVP Cindy M. Huntley sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total value of $32,867.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,512.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Tony Chalfant sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total transaction of $57,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,771 shares in the company, valued at $478,308.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,071 shares of company stock valued at $289,535. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

