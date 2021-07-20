Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $249.88

Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $249.88 and last traded at $249.88, with a volume of 90 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $241.64.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HSKA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heska from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Heska from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on shares of Heska from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Heska from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.83.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $214.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 7.50 and a current ratio of 8.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -284.28 and a beta of 1.69.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.35. Heska had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $60.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.45 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Heska Co. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.87, for a total value of $989,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,871,804.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sharon J. Larson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,705. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heska by 18.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,704,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $287,202,000 after acquiring an additional 267,746 shares during the last quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Heska by 7.4% during the first quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 875,318 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $147,456,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Heska by 2.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 453,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,616,000 after acquiring an additional 8,870 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Heska by 4.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 212,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,715,000 after acquiring an additional 9,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Heska by 144.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 156,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,305,000 after acquiring an additional 92,285 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus +TM veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

