Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,651,662 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 57,327 shares during the period. Energy Transfer comprises 3.3% of Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Energy Transfer worth $12,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ET. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 4,642 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 6,086 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ET traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,495,608. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.44. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $4.98 and a 52-week high of $11.55. The company has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.95. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.153 per share. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently -338.89%.

In other news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ray W. Washburne bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.53 per share, with a total value of $1,906,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,052.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Energy Transfer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

