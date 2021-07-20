Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. Buys 21,916 Shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 32.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 90,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,916 shares during the period. Slack Technologies comprises about 1.0% of Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $3,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Slack Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,169,000. Carret Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Slack Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $306,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Slack Technologies by 29.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 532,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,651,000 after acquiring an additional 122,768 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Slack Technologies by 666.7% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 562,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,835,000 after acquiring an additional 488,721 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Slack Technologies by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 6,145 shares during the period. 64.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Slack Technologies news, General Counsel David Schellhase sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total transaction of $140,219.31. Also, SVP Robert Frati sold 2,726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $120,734.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 311,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,795,582.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,882 shares of company stock valued at $9,667,709 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.73.

WORK stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.39. The stock had a trading volume of 558,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,165,363. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.05 and a beta of 0.97. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.09 and a 52 week high of $45.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 23.43% and a negative net margin of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $273.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

