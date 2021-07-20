Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. Cuts Stake in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) by 7.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Luxfer were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Luxfer by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 14,118 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Luxfer during the 1st quarter valued at about $616,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Luxfer by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 6,057 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Luxfer by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,663,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,680,000 after acquiring an additional 962,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Luxfer by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 177,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 15,294 shares in the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Luxfer alerts:

NYSE:LXFR traded up $0.79 on Tuesday, hitting $20.99. The stock had a trading volume of 268 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.36 million, a PE ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.09. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a 1-year low of $11.74 and a 1-year high of $23.91.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. Luxfer had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $85.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.76%.

In other Luxfer news, insider Graham Wardlow sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $139,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,905. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LXFR. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Luxfer from $24.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Luxfer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

Featured Article: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR).

Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.