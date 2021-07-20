Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. lessened its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 33.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Anthem by 261.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 132,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,459,000 after buying an additional 95,628 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Anthem by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 735,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,170,000 after buying an additional 29,885 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in Anthem by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Anthem by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Anthem by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,693,000 after purchasing an additional 15,174 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anthem alerts:

ANTM traded up $7.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $391.77. The stock had a trading volume of 56,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,096. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $388.68. The company has a market capitalization of $95.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $244.10 and a one year high of $406.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.86 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.11%.

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total transaction of $520,610.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,766,065.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total value of $18,340,271.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,730,914.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,060 shares of company stock valued at $19,376,233. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ANTM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Anthem in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Anthem in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $407.95.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.