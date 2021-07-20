Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. Invests $323,000 in Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:SNPR)

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:SNPR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. 32.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SNPR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.92. 800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,469. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.03. Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.46 and a 52-week high of $18.33.

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

