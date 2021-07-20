Highlands REIT, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HHDS) Short Interest Update

Highlands REIT, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HHDS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 27.1% from the June 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HHDS remained flat at $$0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. Highlands REIT has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.15.

Highlands REIT Company Profile

Highlands REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of non-core assets of the former parent of the company. It operates through the following four segments: Net Lease, Retail, Multi-Tenant Office, and Multi-Family. The Net Lease segment consists single-tenant office, industrial assets, and correctional facility.

