Hilltop (HTH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $523.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.68 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 21.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect Hilltop to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE HTH opened at $32.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.09. Hilltop has a 1-year low of $17.71 and a 1-year high of $39.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.48%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HTH. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Hilltop in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Hilltop in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Hilltop from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilltop presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

In other news, Director Charles R. Cummings sold 7,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $265,283.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,364.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

