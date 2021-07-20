Hiveterminal Token (HVN) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $259,405.00

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. Hiveterminal Token has a market cap of $2.81 million and $259,405.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hiveterminal Token has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. One Hiveterminal Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003373 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00046334 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003374 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002295 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00012376 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00007117 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $218.64 or 0.00737247 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Hiveterminal Token Profile

Hiveterminal Token (CRYPTO:HVN) is a coin. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hiveterminal Token is www.hiveterminal.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hiveterminal aims to open up an entirely new market that provides liquidity to SMEs that are not able to get invoice factoring from traditional institutions. Through the use of the Ethereum blockchain, Hive serves as a decentralized data room for all invoices submitted assigns a unique fingerprint to every invoice issued by tokenizing invoices and publishing them on blockchain. This makes it possible for businesses to automate their invoicing process and take advantage of factoring services. The HVN is an ERC20 token built on Ethereum that grants its holder the right to claim right over invoices on the Hive platform and obtain credit scores for certain entities which have a sufficient financial track record on the Hive blockchain. “

