HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:HOT) Trading Up 0.5%

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:HOT)’s share price was up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €64.02 ($75.32) and last traded at €63.18 ($74.33). Approximately 147,453 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €62.88 ($73.98).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HOT shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €82.25 ($96.76) price target on shares of HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Nord/LB set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €67.14.

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft operates as an engineering-led infrastructure company worldwide. The company operates through HOCHTIEF Americas, HOCHTIEF Asia Pacific, HOCHTIEF Europe, and Abertis Investment divisions. The HOCHTIEF Americas division provides building and transportation infrastructure construction services primarily in the United States and Canada.

