Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Shares Gap Down to $20.94

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.94, but opened at $20.23. Holly Energy Partners shares last traded at $20.23, with a volume of 2 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on HEP. Zacks Investment Research cut Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Get Holly Energy Partners alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 42.24%. The firm had revenue of $127.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.47%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HEP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Holly Energy Partners by 83.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,139,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,993,000 after buying an additional 1,423,440 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. increased its position in Holly Energy Partners by 331.7% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 1,445,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,621,000 after buying an additional 1,110,573 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 1,380.8% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 501,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,580,000 after purchasing an additional 467,440 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 6.1% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,103,519 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $116,638,000 after purchasing an additional 350,143 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at $6,658,000. 29.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile (NYSE:HEP)

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations in Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Idaho, and Washington.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Holly Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holly Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.