HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Short Interest Update

HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,950,000 shares, a decline of 37.4% from the June 15th total of 9,510,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on HFC shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of HollyFrontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. HollyFrontier has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.80.

Shares of NYSE:HFC traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.73. The stock had a trading volume of 115,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,203,466. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -29.99 and a beta of 1.79. HollyFrontier has a fifty-two week low of $16.81 and a fifty-two week high of $42.39.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.08). HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Jennings acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.98 per share, with a total value of $262,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 179,835 shares in the company, valued at $6,290,628.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce A. Lerner acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.74 per share, for a total transaction of $104,220.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,163.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in HollyFrontier by 9.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,482,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $446,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,891 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in HollyFrontier during the first quarter worth approximately $353,067,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in HollyFrontier by 17.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,043,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $216,231,000 after purchasing an additional 883,893 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in HollyFrontier by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,490,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,889,000 after purchasing an additional 71,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in HollyFrontier by 21.7% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,673,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $95,648,000 after purchasing an additional 476,697 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

