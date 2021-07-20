Holocene Advisors LP Acquires 232,400 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 1,811.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 232,400 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP owned approximately 0.11% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $7,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 109.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXTA opened at $27.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.30. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $20.25 and a fifty-two week high of $34.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Axalta Coating Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 17,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $561,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,296 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,472. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AXTA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Susquehanna raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Axalta Coating Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.56.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

