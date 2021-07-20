Holocene Advisors LP Buys 152,542 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 1,781.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,103 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,542 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $6,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 212,373 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,632,000 after acquiring an additional 49,120 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 13,801 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 61,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 22,003 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,028,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,965,000 after acquiring an additional 15,022 shares during the period. 81.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SKX opened at $46.07 on Tuesday. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a one year low of $27.52 and a one year high of $53.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 49.07 and a beta of 1.44.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Skechers U.S.A.’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Michael Greenberg sold 2,064 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $100,413.60. Following the transaction, the president now owns 282,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,739,392.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 4,344 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total transaction of $213,029.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,895.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,408 shares of company stock worth $1,918,313 in the last three months. 25.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SKX. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skechers U.S.A. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.63.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

