Holocene Advisors LP Invests $6.96 Million in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 22,693 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,960,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 182.9% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 410.0% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 112 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total value of $5,270,135.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,477,585.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $330.00 per share, with a total value of $1,584,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 90,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,750,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

LULU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $373.04 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $342.95. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $399.90. The company has a market cap of $48.55 billion, a PE ratio of 65.90, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.36.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 14.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

