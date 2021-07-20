Holocene Advisors LP Invests $7.21 Million in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 301,634 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $7,209,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. VR Advisory Services Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $598,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,078,643 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $25,780,000 after buying an additional 127,051 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 20,457 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,760,000. 51.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AAL. Citigroup upgraded American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. MKM Partners began coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. raised their price objective on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Airlines Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.71.

NASDAQ AAL opened at $18.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.38. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.63 and a 1-year high of $26.09.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($4.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.30) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.65) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 52.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

