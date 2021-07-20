Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 301,000 shares, a decline of 35.4% from the June 15th total of 465,800 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 111,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Horizon Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 102.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 36.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,820,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,823,000 after acquiring an additional 487,108 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the first quarter worth $794,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 48.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 17,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 6.9% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 474,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,824,000 after acquiring an additional 30,832 shares during the last quarter. 53.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HBNC stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.20. The stock had a trading volume of 146,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,593. The stock has a market cap of $711.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.70. Horizon Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $20.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $56.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.53 million. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 29.41%. Equities research analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.99%.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

