Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 94,400 shares, a growth of 37.0% from the June 15th total of 68,900 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 100,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

In other Horizon Global news, CEO Terry Gohl bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $50,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,491.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Corre Partners Management, Llc purchased 101,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.28 per share, for a total transaction of $739,764.48. Insiders have bought 138,616 shares of company stock worth $1,013,404 in the last quarter. Insiders own 22.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Global during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in Horizon Global by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HZN opened at $8.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.78. Horizon Global has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $11.78.

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $199.19 million for the quarter.

Horizon Global Company Profile

Horizon Global Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates through Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa segments. The company provides towing products, such as hitches/tow bars, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, brake controls, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, security products, and other towing accessories for attaching a trailer, camper, etc.

