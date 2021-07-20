Horizon Technology Finance (HRZN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect Horizon Technology Finance to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $13.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 million. On average, analysts expect Horizon Technology Finance to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HRZN opened at $16.91 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.99. Horizon Technology Finance has a 1-year low of $11.03 and a 1-year high of $17.95. The stock has a market cap of $332.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.10%. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.69%.

In other news, President Gerald A. Michaud purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.19 per share, for a total transaction of $40,475.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 112,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,542.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Horizon Technology Finance from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Horizon Technology Finance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.88.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

