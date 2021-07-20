HRT Financial LP Buys 4,672 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 203.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,672 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Albemarle by 172.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Albemarle by 1,366.7% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 308 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

ALB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Albemarle from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. lifted their price target on Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Albemarle from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.64.

Shares of ALB opened at $178.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.81, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.54. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $79.06 and a 12 month high of $192.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $167.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $829.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.03 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 11.31%. Equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 37.86%.

In other news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 6,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total value of $999,111.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,765,475.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.85, for a total value of $224,919.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,999 shares in the company, valued at $503,382.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,496 shares of company stock worth $3,174,440 over the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

