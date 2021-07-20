HRT Financial LP Makes New $942,000 Investment in Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCLEU)

HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCLEU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 95,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Broadscale Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Broadscale Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Broadscale Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new position in Broadscale Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Broadscale Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $188,000.

Get Broadscale Acquisition alerts:

OTCMKTS:SCLEU opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. Broadscale Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.98.

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCLEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCLEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadscale Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadscale Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.