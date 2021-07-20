HRT Financial LP Purchases Shares of 26,421 Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,421 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in Baozun in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Baozun in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Baozun in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Baozun by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Baozun by 20.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BZUN shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Baozun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. cut their price objective on Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet cut Baozun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

Shares of NASDAQ BZUN opened at $31.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.59 and a quick ratio of 5.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.64. Baozun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.00 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Baozun had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Baozun Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baozun Company Profile

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

