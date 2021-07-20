HRT Financial LP Sells 22,254 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

HRT Financial LP decreased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 83.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,254 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 255.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,483,000 after purchasing an additional 94,587 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 11,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after buying an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 73,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,185,000 after buying an additional 4,641 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Whirlpool news, CFO James W. Peters sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.44, for a total value of $2,271,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,795,097.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 64,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.40, for a total value of $15,319,192.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 210,609 shares of company stock worth $50,730,909 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WHR opened at $212.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.87. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $141.21 and a one year high of $257.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $1.82. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 6.65%. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.17.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

