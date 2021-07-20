HRT Financial LP Takes $972,000 Position in Powered Brands (OTCMKTS:POWRU)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Powered Brands (OTCMKTS:POWRU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 98,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Powered Brands during the first quarter valued at $154,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Powered Brands during the first quarter valued at $200,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Powered Brands during the first quarter valued at $296,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Powered Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $363,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Powered Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $381,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:POWRU opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.99. Powered Brands has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $10.97.

Powered Brands does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

