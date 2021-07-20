HRT Financial LP Takes $986,000 Position in Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 379,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sesen Bio by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 146,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 113,067 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Sesen Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Sesen Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $392,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Sesen Bio by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,747,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,745,000 after buying an additional 836,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Sesen Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SESN opened at $3.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $681.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.72. Sesen Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $4.80.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $4.31 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sesen Bio, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 26th.

Sesen Bio Profile

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Vicinium, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC); and VB6-845d, a product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of an anti-epithelial cell adhesion molecule (EpCAM)-positive solid tumors.

