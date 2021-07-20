HRT Financial LP Takes Position in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPACU)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPACU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 100,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,485,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,940,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $961,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,302,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,971,000.

GPACU stock opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.93. Global Partner Acquisition Corp II has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.72.

Global Partner Acquisition Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Rye Brook, New York.

