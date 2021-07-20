HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $525.92.

HUBS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $525.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $570.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of NYSE HUBS traded up $20.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $577.29. The stock had a trading volume of 6,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,692. The company has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -290.24 and a beta of 1.72. HubSpot has a twelve month low of $215.64 and a twelve month high of $616.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $539.68.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $281.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.98 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.19%. On average, equities research analysts expect that HubSpot will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.56, for a total transaction of $4,118,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 635,784 shares in the company, valued at $308,075,495.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.50, for a total value of $8,739,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,542,891 shares in the company, valued at $749,073,580.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,599 shares of company stock worth $18,884,746 over the last three months. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 44.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

