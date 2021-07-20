Hudbay Minerals Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) – Analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.31. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The mining company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$397.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$438.71 million.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals to C$14.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.41.

TSE HBM opened at C$7.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.45. The stock has a market cap of C$1.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.67. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of C$4.16 and a one year high of C$11.62.

In other Hudbay Minerals news, Senior Officer Robert Assabgui sold 2,852 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total transaction of C$28,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$378,070.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.