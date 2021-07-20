Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €40.82 ($48.03).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BOSS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €30.50 ($35.88) price objective on Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on Hugo Boss in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

ETR BOSS traded down €1.41 ($1.66) on Tuesday, reaching €48.46 ($57.01). The stock had a trading volume of 623,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,526. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.96. Hugo Boss has a 1-year low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a 1-year high of €53.00 ($62.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.94, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €46.15.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

