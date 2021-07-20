Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Posted by on Jul 20th, 2021

Shares of Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €40.82 ($48.03).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BOSS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €30.50 ($35.88) price objective on Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on Hugo Boss in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

ETR BOSS traded down €1.41 ($1.66) on Tuesday, reaching €48.46 ($57.01). The stock had a trading volume of 623,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,526. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.96. Hugo Boss has a 1-year low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a 1-year high of €53.00 ($62.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.94, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €46.15.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

See Also: Percentage Decliners

Analyst Recommendations for Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS)

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.