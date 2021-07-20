Huobi BTC Price Down 9.4% Over Last Week (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 20th. Huobi BTC has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and approximately $8.23 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Huobi BTC coin can currently be purchased for about $29,778.80 or 1.00450604 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Huobi BTC alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003374 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00036888 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00095353 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.05 or 0.00141842 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,691.60 or 1.00156460 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003375 BTC.

Huobi BTC Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,906 coins. Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal . The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Huobi BTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Huobi BTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.