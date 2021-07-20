Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT) Stock Price Down 4%

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSE:HUT) shares fell 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$4.48 and last traded at C$4.52. 188,443 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 2,105,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.71.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$655.56 million and a P/E ratio of 7.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 33.08 and a quick ratio of 4.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.19.
Hut 8 Mining Company Profile (TSE:HUT)
Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 56 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
