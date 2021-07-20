Ibere Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:IBER) Trading Down 0.1%

Ibere Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:IBER) traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.61 and last traded at $9.64. 503 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 12,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.65.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.71.

Ibere Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NYSE:IBER)

Ibere Pharmaceuticals focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

