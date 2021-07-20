ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Short Interest Up 23.5% in June

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,720,000 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the June 15th total of 7,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 843,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.3 days. Currently, 16.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of analysts have commented on ICLR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ICON Public from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ICON Public in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of ICON Public from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.64.

Shares of ICLR opened at $216.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.50. ICON Public has a 52-week low of $168.76 and a 52-week high of $234.22.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.09. ICON Public had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $858.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.49 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ICON Public will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLR. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of ICON Public by 36.3% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 115,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,682,000 after purchasing an additional 30,740 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ICON Public by 51.6% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,849 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICON Public during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ICON Public by 32.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of ICON Public by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,181,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

