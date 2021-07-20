IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the June 15th total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 205,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days. Currently, 6.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

IDYA has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, increased their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.67.

NASDAQ:IDYA traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.99. The company had a trading volume of 6,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,905. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 52 week low of $10.90 and a 52 week high of $24.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.53.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael P. Dillon sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.38, for a total value of $561,520.00. Also, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $30,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 100,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,027,843.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,107 shares of company stock valued at $751,184. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IDYA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,214,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,995,000 after acquiring an additional 319,057 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 7,235 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 183.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 23,909 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.89% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

