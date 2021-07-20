IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc trimmed its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,909 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $18,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IDXX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $339,852,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 385,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,585,000 after buying an additional 155,830 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2,265.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 161,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,687,000 after acquiring an additional 154,591 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2,972.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 116,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,129,000 after acquiring an additional 112,955 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 723,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,796,000 after acquiring an additional 104,982 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDXX opened at $669.40 on Tuesday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $347.54 and a twelve month high of $670.84. The firm has a market cap of $57.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $593.22.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $777.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 131.51% and a net margin of 23.59%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.02, for a total transaction of $277,002.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 653,703 shares in the company, valued at $353,666,397.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.50, for a total value of $1,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,004 shares of company stock worth $23,130,605. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on IDXX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Guggenheim lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $482.00.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

