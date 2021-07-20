IDT (NYSE:IDT) Trading Up 7.5%

Shares of IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) were up 7.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $46.59 and last traded at $46.59. Approximately 889 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 272,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.34.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.61.

IDT (NYSE:IDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $373.83 million during the quarter. IDT had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 53.22%.

In related news, CTO David Wartell sold 14,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $497,842.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Joyce J. Mason sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total transaction of $70,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,088 shares of company stock valued at $935,808. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IDT. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDT by 189.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of IDT by 135.3% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of IDT by 3,796.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,935 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IDT during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDT by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.57% of the company’s stock.

IDT Company Profile (NYSE:IDT)

IDT Corporation operates in the communications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Telecom & Payment Services, and net2phone. The Telecom & Payment Services Services segment offers national retail solutions, such as point of sale network; mobile top-up; and carrier services, as well as an international money remittance service and international long-distance calling service under the BOSS Revolution brand name.

