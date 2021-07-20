IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Shares Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) by 35.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,796,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 467,527 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.06% of IGM Biosciences worth $137,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IGMS. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IGMS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IGM Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $86.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. IGM Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.83.

In other news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $102,877.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Julie Hambleton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,179 shares of company stock worth $470,187 in the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of IGMS stock opened at $85.46 on Tuesday. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.41 and a 12 month high of $133.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.30 and a beta of -1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.59.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.03. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

