IHT Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

IHT Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,897 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.34% of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF worth $2,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,322,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,995,000 after purchasing an additional 85,686 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 68.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 126,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after purchasing an additional 51,288 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,479,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 187.8% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 55,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 35,929 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,215,000.

NYSEARCA:FDVV opened at $36.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.83. Fidelity Core Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $26.62 and a 12 month high of $38.61.

