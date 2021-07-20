IHT Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

IHT Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 906 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 28.3% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 310.4% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the first quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors own 18.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on MAIN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of MAIN opened at $40.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Main Street Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $26.68 and a 12 month high of $43.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.51.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.77 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 112.60%. Main Street Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 117.14%.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio.

