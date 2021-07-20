IHT Wealth Management LLC Has $2.97 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,339 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $454.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.38.

NYSE MA opened at $365.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.18 billion, a PE ratio of 55.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $281.20 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $369.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.70, for a total value of $3,817,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,449 shares in the company, valued at $19,256,383.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total value of $23,420,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,638 shares of company stock valued at $35,488,018. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

