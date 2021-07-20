IHT Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 102,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,569,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PAVE. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 3,160,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,195,000 after buying an additional 70,213 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 33.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,108,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,849,000 after buying an additional 525,048 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 474.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,012,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,680,000 after buying an additional 1,662,202 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2,191.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,528,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 673.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,412,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,823 shares during the last quarter.

BATS PAVE opened at $24.68 on Tuesday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $17.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.98.

