Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.220-$0.230 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.50 million-$11 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.05 million.

Several research firms have commented on IMMR. TheStreet downgraded shares of Immersion from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immersion from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Immersion in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

NASDAQ IMMR opened at $7.64 on Tuesday. Immersion has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $16.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.00 million, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.34.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Immersion had a net margin of 39.11% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $7.16 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Immersion will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

