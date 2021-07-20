ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ImmunityBio Inc. is a late-clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing therapies which drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems. ImmunityBio Inc., formerly known as NantKwest Inc., is based in CULVER CITY, Calif. “

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of ImmunityBio from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of IBRX stock opened at $11.01 on Tuesday. ImmunityBio has a 1 year low of $6.03 and a 1 year high of $45.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.76.

In other news, Director Barry J. Simon sold 21,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $339,992.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,212,517 shares in the company, valued at $51,464,522.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barry J. Simon sold 14,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $241,189.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,212,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,689,398.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 82.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ImmunityBio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $570,000. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new position in ImmunityBio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,377,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ImmunityBio during the 1st quarter valued at $527,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the first quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the first quarter worth $1,009,000. Institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

ImmunityBio Company Profile

ImmunityBio, Inc, an immunotherapy company, develops a memory T-cell cancer vaccine to combat multiple tumor types without the use of high-dose chemotherapy. It develops an albumin-linked chemotherapeutic therapy (Aldoxorubicin), a novel IL-15 cytokine superagonist (N-803), checkpoint inhibitors, macrophage polarizing peptides, bi-specific fusion proteins targeting TGFb and IL-12, adenovirus, and yeast vaccine therapies targeting tumor-associated antigens and neoepitopes.

