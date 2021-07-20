Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHF) Trading Up 7.3%

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF)’s stock price rose 7.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.37 and last traded at $7.37. Approximately 600 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 125% from the average daily volume of 267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.87.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.18.

Inpex Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IPXHF)

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe and NIS countries, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. It is also involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc.

