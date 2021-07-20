Inscription Capital LLC Has $386,000 Stock Position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Inscription Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 11.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arch Capital Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mplx during the first quarter valued at $3,154,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Mplx by 2.5% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,481,170 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $243,002,000 after buying an additional 233,680 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx in the first quarter worth about $1,523,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Mplx by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,909,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $192,880,000 after buying an additional 943,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Mplx by 85.1% in the first quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 87,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. 27.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mplx alerts:

In other news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $67,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,265,921. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

MPLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Mplx from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Mplx from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Mplx from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.78.

Shares of MPLX opened at $26.20 on Tuesday. Mplx Lp has a 12-month low of $15.05 and a 12-month high of $31.40. The company has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Mplx had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 30.76%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.60) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 135.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.688 dividend. This is a positive change from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.70%.

Mplx Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.