Inscription Capital LLC Invests $455,000 in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

Posted by on Jul 20th, 2021

Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000. Inscription Capital LLC owned about 6.93% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQM. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,788,000. Prism Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 145.2% in the first quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 59,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,863,000 after buying an additional 35,478 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,027,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2,097.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after buying an additional 21,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,593,000.

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $145.78 on Tuesday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.69 and a fifty-two week high of $150.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.79.

