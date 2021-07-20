Insider Buying: Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Chairman Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Chairman Milton C. Ault III acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.21 per share, for a total transaction of $22,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Milton C. Ault III also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ault Global alerts:

On Friday, June 18th, Milton C. Ault III acquired 500 shares of Ault Global stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $1,350.00.

Shares of Ault Global stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $2.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,096,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,561,888. Ault Global Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.44 and a 52-week high of $10.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.47.

Ault Global (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Ault Global had a negative return on equity of 23.57% and a negative net margin of 76.80%. The business had revenue of $13.25 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Ault Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Ault Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. F3Logic LLC raised its stake in Ault Global by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Ault Global by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 18,936 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Ault Global by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 59,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. 5.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ault Global

Ault Global Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells power system solutions for the military/aerospace, medical, and industrial-telecommunication industries in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers custom power system solutions; high-grade flexibility series power supply products, such as power rectifiers; and value-added services for original equipment manufacturers.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Ault Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ault Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.